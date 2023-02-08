Medytox Inc. Sells 2,187,511 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Evolus Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 315,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,196. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $510.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.90.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
