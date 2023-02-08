MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

