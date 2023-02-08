Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.40

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.40 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 152.20 ($1.83). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 4,282,802 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.28).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Insider Activity

Melrose Industries Company Profile

In related news, insider Funmi Adegoke purchased 11,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £14,791.68 ($17,780.60).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

