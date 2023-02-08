Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,054. The company has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

