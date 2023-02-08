Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$19,830.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director E.B. Tucker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$19,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 484,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,202,545.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, E.B. Tucker sold 9,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$68,050.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, E.B. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$35,500.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

MTA stock opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$291.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.26.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million. Analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

