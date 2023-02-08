MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial Price Performance
MFA Financial stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.24.
MFA Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -63.06%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
