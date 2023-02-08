MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -63.06%.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.