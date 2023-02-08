MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock worth $10,404,462 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 985,647 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,892,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $25,029,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

