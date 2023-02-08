MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 917,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 783,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 17.57% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.