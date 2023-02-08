Mina Reaches Market Cap of $655.38 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Mina has a total market cap of $655.38 million and $83.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 832,789,717 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

