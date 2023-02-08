Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $941,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Shares of JPM opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

