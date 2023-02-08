MOBOX (MBOX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $98.19 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,422,886 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

