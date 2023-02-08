Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

MOD stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing



Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

