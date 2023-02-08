Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $14.23 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 7.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $371.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.78 and a 200-day moving average of $338.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

