MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $5.82 million and $189.60 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00627051 USD and is down -15.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $235.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

