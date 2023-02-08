Nano Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003823 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $114.60 million and $3.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,498.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.00426141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00096976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00723234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00571721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00185694 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.