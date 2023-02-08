Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Up 0.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

About Naturgy Energy Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

