NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $442.39 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00011725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $442.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00087253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00065714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,962,322 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 854,962,322 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.54067752 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $165,318,228.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

