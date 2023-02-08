Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,947 shares of company stock worth $10,522,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

