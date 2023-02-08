New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE NEWR opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $109.86.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $11,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,059,021 shares in the company, valued at $297,723,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,940 shares of company stock valued at $35,264,771. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

