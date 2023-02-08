NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Decreased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,193. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

