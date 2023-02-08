NFT (NFT) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. NFT has a market capitalization of $678,608.53 and approximately $6,052.64 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00226077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02146338 USD and is up 47.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,407.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

