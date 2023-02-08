Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 2.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 1,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NESRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.