Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 2.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 1,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on NESRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Northern Star Resources Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.
About Northern Star Resources
Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Star Resources (NESRF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.