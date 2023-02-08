Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lessened by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 8.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,592,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $379.61 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

