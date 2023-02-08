NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, RTT News reports. NOV had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NOV by 25.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at $272,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

