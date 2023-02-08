NOV’s (NOV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 315,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,593. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 286,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NOV by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

