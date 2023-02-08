Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) General Counsel Sells $26,207.44 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,458. The firm has a market cap of $315.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,792 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,082,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

