Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) General Counsel Sells $26,207.44 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,458. The firm has a market cap of $315.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.