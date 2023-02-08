Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 21,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 202,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

