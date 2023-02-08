OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $349,422.94 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

