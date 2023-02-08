oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of oOh media in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
oOh media Stock Performance
