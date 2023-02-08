Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.6 %

CSWC stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

