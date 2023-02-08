Oppenheimer Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $280.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.30.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.14. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,137.1% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

