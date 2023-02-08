Oppenheimer Weighs in on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

PTON stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

