O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.63 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY23 guidance to $35.75-36.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $35.75-$36.25 EPS.

ORLY traded down $13.66 on Wednesday, reaching $787.36. 903,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,010. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $821.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,435 shares of company stock worth $8,840,610 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

