O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $35.75-$36.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY23 guidance to $35.75-36.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $832.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $13.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $787.36. The company had a trading volume of 903,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $821.06 and its 200 day moving average is $773.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,610. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

