Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. 19,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.
Orocobre Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00.
About Orocobre
Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.
