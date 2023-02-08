Oscar Health (OSCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $826.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $27,427,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after buying an additional 1,298,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 852,893 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.