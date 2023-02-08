PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.81 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

