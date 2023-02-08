Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $363,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

