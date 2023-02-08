Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 484,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 189,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.20.

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.

