Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 484,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 189,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.
Paramount Resources TEC Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.20.
About Paramount Resources TEC
Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.
Featured Stories
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources TEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources TEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.