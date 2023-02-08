Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Trading Down 13.7%

Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Park Place Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Park Place Energy
Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Place Energy (PKPL)
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
Receive News & Ratings for Park Place Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Place Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.