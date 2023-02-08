PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 79,242 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,384.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,384.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 399,326 shares of company stock worth $436,484 and sold 262,933 shares worth $282,056. 68.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

