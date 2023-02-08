PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) EVP Sells $28,576.08 in Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jaya Goyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Jaya Goyal sold 644 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,948.00.

PepGen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PepGen stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571. PepGen Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth $9,470,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth $6,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the third quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

