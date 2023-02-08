Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,540,000 after buying an additional 495,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after buying an additional 474,919 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 440,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,896. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.