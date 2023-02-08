Performa Ltd US LLC Boosts Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group accounts for 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 884,628 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 664,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 406,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 709,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 380,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,934,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.09.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
