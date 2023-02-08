Performa Ltd US LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.16. The stock had a trading volume of 608,887 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05.

