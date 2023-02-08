Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 17,151 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 17,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $51,624.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,543,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,706,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 358 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,074.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,260 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $108,780.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 43,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $130,290.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 38,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $115,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 41,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $110,160.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 900 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,003 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $36,129.03.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

PVL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,803. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

