Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.