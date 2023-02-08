Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %

PSX stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

