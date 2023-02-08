Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.18.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

