PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PFL opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

