PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE PFL opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
- 3 Solar-Energy Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.